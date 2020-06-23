Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

PUBLISHED: 14:21 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 23 June 2020

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

A pub in Welwyn Garden City has expressed delight at the official confirmation today that pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers will reopen on July 4.

The prime minister Boris Johnson, when announcing the plans in the House of Commons, also said the two-metre social distancing rule will be relaxed and hotels, B&Bs, campsites and theatres will be up and running.

Rachel Lennon, landlady of the Sheldan Inn – which has been running a gluten free takeaway service since lockdown began – said she is every excited to be back pulling pints and serving the community once again.

“I have though about having a big opening but I think we need to get used to the new social distancing way of life,” she told The Welwyn Hatfield Times.

So far she has had a full check of her bar to make sure social distancing can happen and is looking at developing an app or an online ordering system to reduce table service.

The mum of two boys, William and Benjamin, has also been balancing monitoring their school work – while they help her check stock.

“But they are obviously frustrated as well,” she said.

However, Rachel reflects – as lockdown starts to ease – that she has been happy providing a 5pm to 9pm Thursday to Saturday service with a 12.30pm to 5.30pm Sunday service instead of being stuck at home.

“Doing something has been such a welcome distraction,” she said.

Though pubs and many other hospitality business will reopen, Mr Johnson said nightclubs, indoor gyms, soft play areas, swimming pools and beauty salons must remain closed “for now”.

He also clarified that “where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should” but if they cannot one metre is okay – providing people mitigate these risks with tools such as screens and face coverings.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, also tweeted after the news to encourage Britain to take a break and consider having home holidays from July 4.

For more on the Sheldan Inn’s delivery service and gluten free menu, see thesheldanpub.co.uk/gf-delivery.

Topic Tags:

