Adult social care provider CEO ‘honoured’ after receiving OBE

The chief executive of an adult social care provider has received an OBE she was awarded in the Queen’s New Year’s Honour List.

Sharon Davies was presented with her award by HRH The Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle for her work with Welwyn Garden City-based Hertfordshire Care Providers Association.

Sharon, from Stevenage, has been CEO of the provider for the last 12 years, putting her at the forefront of professionalising the adult social care sector alongside Hertfordshire County Council and improving the lives of many who rely on care services across the county.

“I am so proud to hold the honour of OBE,” she said.

“I feel this recognition is for everyone who works and supports social care in Hertfordshire, because it is together that we have worked to ensure the most vulnerable people have been supported to live their best lives.

“My work for the last 20 years has been focussed on raising quality, sharing best practice and on providing the very best cutting-edge education to those who work on the front line of care and to those who lead our amazing care services.”

Sharon receives her OBE from HRH The Duke of Cambridge. - Credit: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Limited

Sharon was accompanied by her 93-year-old mother, Jo, describing the day as one she ‘treasure for ever’.

“Everything about the day was incredible, from the moment we arrived at Windsor Castle, and were briefed on protocol and then to meeting The Duke of Cambridge, we all were made to feel incredibly special, and it is a moment I will treasure for ever,” Sharon said.

She was also impressed by the Duke of Cambridge’s knowledge about the adult social care sector, adding: “I was so impressed with his understanding of social care and his passion for the sector, he was incredibly well briefed and took time to speak with me about the ongoing challenges that the sector face.

“It was such a privilege to represent the sector and in turn all of the incredible work that is being done especially within the last two years, where care professionals have really come to the forefront of society and been recognised for the incredible work that they do.”

HCPA helps adult care providers in Hertfordshire raise their standards of quality by offering training, network events and study days, funding for adult social care training courses and qualifications for their members on behalf of the government, the local authority, the NHS, and other funding agencies.