Young professionals flock to Welwyn Garden City for stylish commuter homes

With its combination of fast connections to London and ample green countryside, Welwyn Garden City is becoming an increasingly popular location for professional first time buyers.

SO Resi Times Square, set within Welwyn Garden City, has a collection of one- and two-bedroom contemporary apartments available. Prices start from just £53,750 for a studio apartment (full market price: £215,000).

Healthy living

Welwyn Garden City is a town designed for healthy living, offering a balance between an abundance of shops, nightlife and sporting facilities, combined with the tranquillity of vast countryside surrounding the area. The town is laid out along tree-lined boulevards with a neo-Georgian town centre, enjoying its own environmental protection legislation.

Commuter hub

From Welwyn Garden City Rail Station in the town centre, commuters can enjoy speedy connections into the capital, with Finsbury Park and London Kings Cross just 20 and 25 minutes away respectively. There are also regular services north by rail to Cambridge in around 55 minutes and Peterborough in just over an hour.

The town is also well served by major arterial road routes, namely the A1(M) and the A414. There are also links to St Albans, Harpenden and Luton (via B653), Hatfield (via A1000 and A1001) and Hertford (via B1000).

High specification homes

Conveniently located just a short walk from the town centre, the homes at SO Resi Times Square offer a high standard of modern living. The development echoes stylish Art Deco sensibilities from 1930’s New York – Dakota House and Waldorf House take on these influences whilst still providing contemporary apartments.

Many of the apartments have either a balcony or terrace to extend living space, and there is a unique atrium within the building which provides a comfortable public meeting area with concierge service. A variety of integrated appliances are included, including a washer-dryer, oven, hob and extractor hood.

The modern bath and shower rooms are half tiled, with ceramic tiles in bathroom and en-suite. Floors are finished with Amtico Spacia flooring to kitchen, bathrooms and hall, with fully carpeted living rooms and bedroom, in one- and two-bedroom apartments. In the studio apartments, there is Amtico Spacia flooring throughout.

Developer’s view

Kush Rawal, director of residential developments at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, says: “Welwyn Garden City is a fantastic location for young professionals, with a vast array of local amenities surrounded by the countryside – yet central London is just a short train journey away. Shared ownership offers buyers an opportunity to get onto the property ladder in a commuter hotspot at an accessible cost.”

More information

SO Resi is offering buyers six months’ rent free if they reserve a home at Times Square before September 1, 2020.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, call 020 8607 0550 or visit soresi.co.uk/times-square. Viewings are strictly by appointment, for members of the same household only.