'Come and see what you've got to lose' - Call for Welwyn Hatfield men to Shape Up

PUBLISHED: 06:58 04 December 2019

A park run in Welwyn Hatfield in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Are you a Welwyn Hatfield man aged 18-65 with a BMI of 30 or higher?

Well you could benefit from a 12-week free 'Shape Up' course of 90-minute sessions - begining with 30 minutes of education and followed by a 60-minute full body workout which includes team games.

Shape Up co-ordinator Rhys Ratcliffe said: "Shape Up has educated more than 1,700 men about sustainable exercise and nutrition over the last four years, and together our participants have lost more than seven tons in weight. That's more than 15,000 lbs. Come and see what you have to lose!"

The first session starts at 7.30pm on Monday, January 6, at the Jim McDonald Centre in Hatfield, and will run for the following 11 Monday nights after that.

To sign up to the course, email Rhys at rhys.ratcliffe@watfordfc.com or call 019 234 9391.

For more information, visit: shapeupherts.com.

The free programme is run by Watford Football Club's community trust in partnership with Herts County Council, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and the Premier League.

