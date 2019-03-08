Delays of up to 90 minutes after crashes on M25 near Potters Bar

There are severe delays on the M25 following two crashes near Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Following both collisions there are more than 10 miles of congestion causing delays of up to 90 minutes between Junction 21 for Watford and Junction 25 for Enfield.

The first crash took place on the clockwise carriageway between Potters Bar and Enfield at around 4pm. Lanes three and four were blocked while a private ambulance attended the scene.

The second crash happened in a similar place around five minutes later, blocking lanes one and four.

All lanes have now reopened and the carriageway is now clear, but delays still remain.