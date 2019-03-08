Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays of up to 90 minutes after crashes on M25 near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 17:59 16 May 2019

There are delays of up to 90 minutes following two crashes on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

There are delays of up to 90 minutes following two crashes on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

There are severe delays on the M25 following two crashes near Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Following both collisions there are more than 10 miles of congestion causing delays of up to 90 minutes between Junction 21 for Watford and Junction 25 for Enfield.

You may also want to watch:

The first crash took place on the clockwise carriageway between Potters Bar and Enfield at around 4pm. Lanes three and four were blocked while a private ambulance attended the scene.

The second crash happened in a similar place around five minutes later, blocking lanes one and four.

All lanes have now reopened and the carriageway is now clear, but delays still remain.

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Knebworth cancer survivor launches campaign to raise £500,000 for men’s health projects

Cancer survivor Graham Hoare is helping to raise £500,000 for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity.

Delays of up to 90 minutes after crashes on M25 near Potters Bar

There are delays of up to 90 minutes following two crashes on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested following alleged robbery in Welwyn Garden City

Police were in attendance after an incident in March on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Labour and Conservatives join forces at Hatfield Town Council

Hatfield Town Council is responsible for managing the allotments in the area, grants to voluntary organisations, some planning applications and other areas of interest in Hatfield. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

Appeal to find missing Potters Bar man

David Biggs has been missing since Thursday. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists