A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan Archant

Three people were trapped in a vehicle and a child was airlifted to hospital after serious crash on the A1(M) at Welwyn, in which a dog was killed.

Five people were injured when a grey Nissan Juke and a white Mercedes Sprinter panel van collided on the southbound carriageway near the Junction 6 exit slip road about 4.48pm yesterday.

Police say one person in the Nissan Juke suffered serious injuries and the other four occupants were also injured.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A total of six patients were assessed at the scene, with two being transported to Lister Hospital by ambulance and a child with serious injuries being transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance.”

The fire service had to free three people who were trapped in the Nissan Juke.

A dog that had been in that vehicle with them died at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed for about three hours after the crash.

A Herts police spokeswoman said: “The road was closed in the southbound direction while emergency services dealt with the scene and both directions were closed for a short time to allow the (air ambulance) helicopter to land.

“All lanes were re-opened by 8pm.”

Any witnesses of the crash who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 555 of April 24.

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene, which caused traffic delays of more than an hour in both directions.

