Herts Uni holds service for student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan was studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police/Uni of Herts Archant

A remembrance and prayer service for University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan have been taking place in Hatfield this morning following the discovery of her body.

A picture from the service. Picture: Fiona Souter A picture from the service. Picture: Fiona Souter

The midwifery student's body was found near Stevenage on October 5 and identified yesterday.

Uni of Herts chaplain Fiona Souter tweeted: "Come and sit, reflect or pray. In the Rotunda there will be short prayers and a blessing. There will be refreshments in the Living Room. All welcome.

You may also want to watch:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Joy's family and those who knew her at this sad time."

READ MORE: Body found in woods near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan

The University of Hertfordshire said in a tweet: "The loss of Joy so early in her life is a tragedy and our deepest condolences are with Joy's friends and family at this difficult time.

"The University is a close community and our support services will be working to help those affected to come to terms with today's news."

If you have information that will help police with their enquiries, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.