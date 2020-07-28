Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway Archant

A man in his 30s sustained serious stab wounds during a fight in a Hatfield alleyway – and police are now appealing for information.

The GBH happened on Thursday, July 16, in the alleyway that runs between Bishops Rise and Haseldine Meadows.

At around 9.15pm, two men were involved in a physical fight and one of the men sustained serious stab wounds to his abdomen and leg.

He was taken to hospital for surgery.

Det Sgt Sarah Morrell said: “I understand news of this incident will be alarming and I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the assault or anyone who might have information that could help our investigation. Were you in the area? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?

“Please get in touch if you think you can help. Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital in helping us to find and arrest the offender.

“If you can help please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at sarah.morrell@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/56068/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator at its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.