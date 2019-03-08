Advanced search

Crash near Potters Bar left woman in 'serious condition'

PUBLISHED: 15:44 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 10 June 2019

The woman in her thirties is still in serious condition. Picture: Archant

Archant

A woman has been left in a serious condition after a crash in Potters Bar yesterday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, who saw the crash at around 3.40am on the A1000/Barnet Road, close to Wrotham Park.

A woman in her 30s was driving a black Mini Cooper when it left Barnet Road and collided with a fence and two trees.

She has multiple serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

Sgt Martin Kemp, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, is "appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, to get in touch.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who might have captured what happened on dash cam footage," he said.

If you have information relating to the crash, please email Sergeant Kemp at martin.kemp@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting ISR 116 of June 9, or ring 101.

