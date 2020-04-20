Road closed in Hatfield following serious crash on A414
PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 April 2020
A serious crash on the A414 – Hertford Road – near Hatfield House has left the road closed in both directions.
Police are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
The ambulance service was called at 12.13pm, and sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
Crews remain at the scene.
This newspaper is awaiting further information from emergency services.
