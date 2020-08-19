Advanced search

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

PUBLISHED: 17:40 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 19 August 2020

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

The A1(M) northbound is currently blocked at Junction 6 for Welwyn due to a serious collision.

While all lanes are now open, traffic has been building following the crash.

There is currently 3.5 miles of congestion on the approach to the junction, adding at least 20 minutes to your journey.

Emergency services including Herts police are in attendance.

Highways England has said to plan ahead if travelling in the area this afternoon.

