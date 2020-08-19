Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion
PUBLISHED: 17:40 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 19 August 2020
The A1(M) northbound is currently blocked at Junction 6 for Welwyn due to a serious collision.
While all lanes are now open, traffic has been building following the crash.
There is currently 3.5 miles of congestion on the approach to the junction, adding at least 20 minutes to your journey.
Emergency services including Herts police are in attendance.
Highways England has said to plan ahead if travelling in the area this afternoon.
