Advanced search

Updated

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:19 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 11 January 2020

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has landed on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has landed on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

The A1(M) has been closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while emergency services deal with a serious collision.

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James CreightonThe A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

The crash took place at around midday today (Saturday, January 11), at Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, as well as Herts police and traffic officers.

The northbound carriageway is closed between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage, and traffic was stopped on the southbound carriageway to allow the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance to land. Screens were used to protect members of the public from seeing the scene.

Southbound traffic was released at around 1.45pm, and a diversion route remains in place around the northbound closure.

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James CreightonThe A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and use alternative routes if possible.

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James CreightonThe A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has landed on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar theatre open for ‘a cuppa and a chat’

If you're feeling lonely pop along to the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC/Gail Anderson.

Pupils can win £1,000 for their school in poster competition

A previous Clean up WGC event. (L-R) Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Stephen Boulton; Claire Nicholls, WHBC; Carol Hopkins, Clean Up WGC; Lloyd Harrison, Clean Up WGC; and Cllr Fiona Thomson with Clean Up WGC volunteers. Picture: WHBC.

Doctor’s surgery plus nearly 150 new homes will be built in Hatfield

The planned High View development at Hilltop in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Mobile cosmetologist from Tewin up for beautician of the year

Kelly Hattam at London Fashion Week. Picture: Kelly Hattam.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists