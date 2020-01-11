Air ambulance called to serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 13:19 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 11 January 2020
Archant
The A1(M) has been closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while emergency services deal with a serious collision.
The crash took place at around midday today (Saturday, January 11), at Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.
An air ambulance was called to the scene, as well as Herts police and traffic officers.
The northbound carriageway is closed between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage, and traffic was stopped on the southbound carriageway to allow the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance to land. Screens were used to protect members of the public from seeing the scene.
Southbound traffic was released at around 1.45pm, and a diversion route remains in place around the northbound closure.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and use alternative routes if possible.