Air ambulance called to serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has landed on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

The A1(M) has been closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while emergency services deal with a serious collision.

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

The crash took place at around midday today (Saturday, January 11), at Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, as well as Herts police and traffic officers.

The northbound carriageway is closed between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage, and traffic was stopped on the southbound carriageway to allow the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance to land. Screens were used to protect members of the public from seeing the scene.

Southbound traffic was released at around 1.45pm, and a diversion route remains in place around the northbound closure.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and use alternative routes if possible.

