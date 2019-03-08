Advanced search

Appeal after series of indecent exposures in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:50 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 12 July 2019

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a spate of indecent exposures in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police have released a photo of a man who might be able to help with their enquiries after a number of indecent exposures in Hatfield.

On the morning of Friday, March 15, a 50-year-old woman was in Woods Avenue when she was approached by a man who exposed himself in front of her.

He ran off when she threatened to call the police (crime reference 41/49604/19). Since then, two similar incidents have been reported and officers believe these are linked.

At around 3pm on Sunday, May 5, a man was seen exposing himself in the underpass in Woods Avenue (crime reference 41/46222/19).

Then on Thursday, May 23, at around 10am, a man was seen exposing himself close to the underpass in Briars Lane (crime reference 41/46167/19).

Detective Constable Matt Vincenti, who is investigating, said: "Extensive enquiries are being carried out into these incidents and we have recently obtained a photo of a man who we believe was in the area at the time of the offence in March.

"He could have information that is useful to the investigation so if you recognise him, please get in touch.

"If you have any other information about any of these incidents, I would urge you to also get in touch.

"I would like to reassure the community that the local Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware and also monitoring the situation.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number, or email me at mathew.vincenti@herts.pnn.police.uk."

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

