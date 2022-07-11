Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, has received a "good luck" message from Ukraine's Minister for Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Grant Shapps MP has received good wishes from Ukraine's infrastructure minister in his campaign to become the leader of the Conservative Party.

Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted his message to Mr Shapps, who serves as the MP for Welwyn Hatfield and the government's Secretary of State for Transport.

In the tweet, which was posted at 8.18pm yesterday (July 10), Mr Kubrakov said he and Mr Shapps have been in "constant" contact since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A football fan protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pictured here in March 2022 - Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps next to superyacht Phi, owned by a Russian businessman, which he detained in March 29 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine the previous month - Credit: James Manning/PA

Ukraine's Minister for Infrastructure said: "I wish my friend Grant Shapps luck for Prime Minister.

"Thank you for the active position and tireless support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Since the first hours of the full-scale invasion on February 24, we have been in constant communication.

"I do appreciate it!"

Mr Shapps launched his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party following a resignation announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, July 7.

The serving transport secretary is up against Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Rehman Chishti, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, one of 11 Conservative politicians in the race to become their party's leader - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

He told Sky News: "I believe in a lower tax, lower regulation, cutting-of-the-red-tape economy where the government lowers the barriers for individuals and businesses to achieve the best possible things they can in their own lives.

"The role of the government is to help with that. Sometimes, that means reducing taxes, being able to reduce red tape, make it easier to deal with government, get on with your life, start a business, bring up a family, bring up children.

"That's what I want to do within a long term framework - a long-term plan of making this the best economy in Europe by 2050, which is a big ask and we need to get that."

The Labour Party in Welwyn Hatfield has spoken out against Mr Shapps' bid to become leader.

A spokesperson said: "We are back out on to doorsteps to speak to Welwyn Hatfield residents about their concerns.

"The cost of living, a broken NHS and crumbling transport system, key amongst them.

"If Shapps thinks this leadership bid will boost his popularity in our constituency, he’s sorely mistaken."

Mr Shapps won the Welwyn Hatfield seat from Labour MP Melanie Johnson in 2005, with 9.2 percent swing to the Conservatives.

Melanie Johnson, former Labour Party politician and Welwyn Hatfield MP, pictured here in 2001 - Credit: Peter Jordan/PA

But Grant Shapps has received backing from multiple Conservative Party politicians, including Trudy Harrison, George Eustice, Robert Courts - who replaced former Prime Minister David Cameron as MP for Witney in Oxfordshire in 2015, and Paul Bristow.

He has also received public praise for his stance on civil rights amid widespread concern among the LGBTQ+ community that Conservative leadership candidates are "flexing culture war muscles" and creating a "terrifying" environment for trans people.

Benjamin Cohen, PinkNews CEO, described Mr Shapps' stance as "refreshing".

PinkNews founder Benjamin Cohen, who is from Hertfordshire, pictured here in 2019 - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

He said: "In absolute fairness to Grant Shapps - whatever you think about other policies and positions of his - he’s actually been supportive of LGBTQ+ issues."

Mr Shapps told Sky's Sophy Ridge: "Let people live their lives.

"I just don't think we need to get caught up in some US-style debate and aggressive war on these issues.

"It's just not necessary."