Welwyn Garden City house gets festive with impressive light show

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:20 AM December 14, 2021
Bright christmas light display taken at night outside of a house in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

It takes approximately four days to put all the deocrations up. - Credit: Nathan Bennett

A family that has been decorating their home with a Christmas light display for the past 15 years has returned with a bang. 

Lighting up the cold, dark December nights, 18-year-old Jason Bennett and his family have adorned their home in flashing fairy lights and glowing Santas. The display can be found at 16 Jonquil Close, Welwyn Garden City.

Jason said: "We’ve been putting up lights for over 15 years adding each year. We do it for my nieces and the children on the estate and anybody else that comes along to see them."

Have you seen any impressive Christmas lights displays around Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar? We'd love to feature some of the best ahead of the big day. Please email your photos to news@whtimes.co.uk

Christmas
Welwyn Garden City News

