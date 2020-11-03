Two arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possesion of drugs following Section 60 order

A section 60 order was in place in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant Harry Rutter

Two people have been arrested in Hatfield after officers were given extra stop and search powers overnight.

Simon Mason, the Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Herts Constabulary. Simon Mason, the Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Herts Constabulary.

Two men from London were arrested in Walker Grove on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Section 60 stop and search powers were authorised for between 6pm, Sunday November 1, and 9am, Monday November 2,in two areas which meant anyone could be searched for weapons without reasonable grounds of suspicion.

At around 1.30am this November 2, a vehicle was stopped in Walker Grove, resulting in two arrests:

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply and possession of counterfeit currency.

The areas that the Section 60 stop and search powers were enforced in. Picture: Google Maps The areas that the Section 60 stop and search powers were enforced in. Picture: Google Maps

A 19-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply, taking a vehicle without consent, and driving whilst uninsured and without a licence.

Both men have been bailed.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: “I’m pleased to say that no knives were found and I hope that the public feel reassured by the arrests made.

“This was the second Section 60 we used over the weekend after two serious incidents; the first being a stabbing and assault on Thursday in Bishops Square and the second being a large gathering involving anti-social behaviour at College Lane campus on Saturday.

“We know that this has caused concern in the local community and so please be assured that we are treating these incidents extremely seriously. We are working closely with the university to investigate what happened and bring any offenders to justice as well as working together to help prevent further incidents and protect the public.”

Between Friday and Sunday:

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on Saturday night. He has been released on bail with strict conditions not to enter Hatfield. He was also issued with a COVID fine.

Two men from London were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) in connection with both incidents on Thursday night and have been released on bail.

Seven men from London and one from Chigwell were arrested on suspicion of affray on Thursday night and have been released on bail.