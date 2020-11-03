Advanced search

Two arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possesion of drugs following Section 60 order

PUBLISHED: 12:55 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 03 November 2020

A section 60 order was in place in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

A section 60 order was in place in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Harry Rutter

Two people have been arrested in Hatfield after officers were given extra stop and search powers overnight.

Simon Mason, the Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Herts Constabulary.Simon Mason, the Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Herts Constabulary.

Two men from London were arrested in Walker Grove on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Section 60 stop and search powers were authorised for between 6pm, Sunday November 1, and 9am, Monday November 2,in two areas which meant anyone could be searched for weapons without reasonable grounds of suspicion.

At around 1.30am this November 2, a vehicle was stopped in Walker Grove, resulting in two arrests:

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply and possession of counterfeit currency.

The areas that the Section 60 stop and search powers were enforced in. Picture: Google MapsThe areas that the Section 60 stop and search powers were enforced in. Picture: Google Maps

A 19-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply, taking a vehicle without consent, and driving whilst uninsured and without a licence.

You may also want to watch:

Both men have been bailed.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: “I’m pleased to say that no knives were found and I hope that the public feel reassured by the arrests made.

“This was the second Section 60 we used over the weekend after two serious incidents; the first being a stabbing and assault on Thursday in Bishops Square and the second being a large gathering involving anti-social behaviour at College Lane campus on Saturday.

“We know that this has caused concern in the local community and so please be assured that we are treating these incidents extremely seriously. We are working closely with the university to investigate what happened and bring any offenders to justice as well as working together to help prevent further incidents and protect the public.”

Between Friday and Sunday:

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on Saturday night. He has been released on bail with strict conditions not to enter Hatfield. He was also issued with a COVID fine.

Two men from London were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) in connection with both incidents on Thursday night and have been released on bail.

Seven men from London and one from Chigwell were arrested on suspicion of affray on Thursday night and have been released on bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Meet the Welwyn woman voting for Trump in the 2020 US Election

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Meet the Welwyn woman voting for Trump in the 2020 US Election

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bricket Wood postie mailing out charity calendar for Dementia UK

The calendar of the St Albans postman will raise money for Dementia UK.

Two arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possesion of drugs following Section 60 order

A section 60 order was in place in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Alan Ayckbourn comedy Relatively Speaking being streamed from St Albans theatre

The dress rehearsal for Relatively Speaking at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. The Alan Ayckbourn comedy opens on Friday, November 6 with performances streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

Herts Ad Sunday League: Borehamwood Raiders claim scalp of unbeaten Forza Watford before league’s shutdown

Forza Watford clear their lines against Borehamwood Raiders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

NHS trust determined to care for you throughout difficult times

North East Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: NE Herts NHS Trust