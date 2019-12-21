Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Archant

A Section 35 Dispersal Order is now in place for Welwyn Garden City town centre and Woodhall Shops following reports of a large group of youths throwing paint.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Seven notices were issued at 3:30pm today and the order will be in place until Monday at 3pm.

A Section 35 Order allows police to direct a person who has, or is likely to, commit anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for up to 48 hours.