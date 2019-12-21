Advanced search

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

PUBLISHED: 19:50 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 21 December 2019

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Archant

A Section 35 Dispersal Order is now in place for Welwyn Garden City town centre and Woodhall Shops following reports of a large group of youths throwing paint.

You may also want to watch:

Seven notices were issued at 3:30pm today and the order will be in place until Monday at 3pm.

A Section 35 Order allows police to direct a person who has, or is likely to, commit anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Miles of congestion near Potters Bar after crash.

There is a large amount of congestion following a collision on the M25. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Herts will do its bit to prevent death of bees

Bees. Picture: Alan Davies

Oh what fun for the Bar Army as Potters Bar win away at Wingate

Potters Bar Town travelled the short distance to Wingate & Finchley for an Isthmian League Premier Division game.

Redevelopment planned for Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City

An artist's impression of the redeveloped Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists