More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Further searches are under way this week to try to find missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Missing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Missing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Joy, 21, was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018, and was reported missing from Hatfield on Thursday, February 7.

On Wednesday, February 27, Shohfah-El Israel, aged 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was charged with murder.

The search for Joy continues and, over the next seven days, specialist officers will be conducting further searches in and around Stevenage - a town the University of Hertfordshire student had links to.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We've been carrying out extensive enquiries since Joy was reported missing and following further analytical work we are returning to search in the Stevenage area.

"If you believe you have information about what happened to Joy, and you are yet to speak to police, please do come forward.

You may also want to watch:

"Although you might think the information is insignificant, it could end up being the missing part of the jigsaw that helps us to find out exactly what happened to Joy."

Officers are also still keen to hear from anyone who has information about a red Honda vehicle, pictured below, which belongs to Israel.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts Police Police want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

DI Jenkins said: "Joy used to travel in the vehicle so it is important that anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the new ear, gets in touch with us.

"If you can help, please come forward to help us with our investigation."

As well as Hatfield, Stevenage and Illford, Joy also had links to Battersea, Cricklewood, and Luton.

Shohfah-El Israel will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Monday, June 10, with a trial set for Monday, July 8. The location is to be confirmed.

- Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1.

- You can also contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

- Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.