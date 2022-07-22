Police in Hertfordshire call off search for missing 24-year-old man
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
A body has been found in a reservoir on the Essex-Hertfordshire border.
Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary have called off the search for missing 24-year-old man Lewis Saggers following the discovery.
A police spokesperson said: "Police have suspended the search for missing Lewis Saggers after a body was discovered in Hadham Hall reservoir yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 21).
"Formal identification is yet to take place, but his next of kin have been informed.
"We ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to trace him."
Lewis was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, July 19 swimming in the reservoir in East Herts, near Bishop's Stortford.
According to police Hertfordshire, he had connections with Great Dunmow, Thaxted and Clavering in Essex.