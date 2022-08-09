Screen on the Green returning to Welwyn Garden City
After two years away, Screen on the Green is back in Welwyn Garden City next week with a four-day movie bonanza.
The free outdoor cinema will run from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday 21, with 12 movies shown on a large screen in the picturesque surroundings of Howardsgate in the town centre.
The Screen on the Green schedule is as follows:
Thursday 18
- 11:30am – Encanto
- 3:00pm - Madagascar
- 6:30pm - The Greatest Showman, Sing-A- Along
Friday 19
- 11:30am - Monsters Inc
- 3:00pm - Big Hero 6
- 6:30pm - Uncharted
Saturday 20
- 11:30am - Trolls World Tour
- 3:00pm - Sing 2
- 6:30pm - Spider-Man, No Way Home
Sunday 21
- 11:30am - Hotel Transylvania 3
- 3:00pm - Lion King
- 6:30pm - Cruella
The event has been funded by businesses in Welwyn Garden City and has been organised by the town’s BID team, with chairman OJ Daya excited for Screen on the Green’s return.
“We are delighted to be able to offer such a fantastic free event for the community during the school holidays,” he said.
“We anticipate this being a very popular event this year, so make sure you come early and prepared if you don't want to miss out, the queue will open an hour before each film starts.
“We would like to thank all of our amazing sponsors for supporting this event and allowing us to keep it a free event.”
Sponsors for this year’s event includes Ewart Price, Rise Gym, Putterills, Anytime Fitness, Bills, Crane & Staples, Kall Kwik, Campus West, Martin and Co and Stonehills Hair.
Welwyn Garden City BID has also chosen to support Isabel Hospice for day four of Screen on the Green, with OJ adding: “We are delighted that day four of the event we, have partnered with the wonderful team from Isabel Hospice.
“They will be joining us, and we would like to encourage spectators to make a small donation to support their crucial work.”
You can support Isabel Hospice by texting CINEMAFIVE to 70085 to donate £5, CINEMATEN to donate £10 70085 or CINEMAFIFTEEN to donate £15.
To find out more about Screen on the Green and other events in Welwyn Garden City, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk.