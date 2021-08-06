Funding granted to help ex-offenders into accommodation

Published: 3:58 PM August 6, 2021

The new scheme hopes to help guide people smoothly back into the community - Credit: Archant

A service to support ex-offenders into private accommodation is being launched after the council received £125,000 to fund the initiative.

The fully funded service will work with ex-offenders and those leaving prison to help them secure and sustain tenancies in the private-rented sector.

The funding provided to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council from central government will also help with deposits and other advance costs associated with private renting.

The ex-offenders support worker will link with other organisations such as the probation service as well as developing relationships with landlords and agents.

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member housing and climate change, said: “Supporting ex-offenders into safe, stable accommodation will help them resettle successfully into the community while also reducing their risk of reoffending and of sleeping rough.

“The funding for this important project will enhance the support our housing options team can provide to this group and help us build closer relationships with key partners in order to maximise the success and stability of these tenancies.”