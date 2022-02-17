A 'bird scattergun' installed in a Welwyn Garden City field is so loud and "intimidating" that families and dog owners have stopped using the public grounds nearby.

A Panshanger resident, who asked not to be named, heard a "ferocious" bang about a month ago that "shook" their whole house.

According to the resident, shots start firing from 7am - going off every 20 minutes - and finish at 8pm. They believe the gun was introduced by a farmer.

"It sounds like being in a war zone - like a bomb has gone off. Some dogs are so scared they run out of the car park down the street. I've had parents complaining to me that their children in the playground are scared and they have to take them home," the resident said.

"The locals around here are very upset. It needs to be highlighted that this is having a negative effect on people's mental health."

The resident informed the council of the issue on February 14, who were unaware of the problem and are investigating.