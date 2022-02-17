News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

'It sounds like a war zone' - residents' fury over noisy farming equipment

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 4:46 PM February 17, 2022
Bird scatter gun in bare field on a sunny winter's day in Panshangar, Welwyn, Hertfordshire

"It's like being in World War III." - Credit: Supplied

A 'bird scattergun' installed in a Welwyn Garden City field is so loud and "intimidating" that families and dog owners have stopped using the public grounds nearby.

A Panshanger resident, who asked not to be named, heard a "ferocious" bang about a month ago that "shook" their whole house.

According to the resident, shots start firing from 7am - going off every 20 minutes - and finish at 8pm. They believe the gun was introduced by a farmer.

"It sounds like being in a war zone - like a bomb has gone off. Some dogs are so scared they run out of the car park down the street. I've had parents complaining to me that their children in the playground are scared and they have to take them home," the resident said.

"The locals around here are very upset. It needs to be highlighted that this is having a negative effect on people's mental health."

The resident informed the council of the issue on February 14, who were unaware of the problem and are investigating.

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Google Earth image of Great North Road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heading towards Potters Bar

Herts Live News

Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Herts police

Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Dan Mountney

person
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

Dan Mountney

person
During half-term you can visit IWM Duxford, see snowdrops at Benington Lordship, and see tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park

Days Out Guide

7 things to do and places to visit this February half-term

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon