Advanced search

Updated

Save Symondshyde campaigners' delight as Green Belt site removed from Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan

PUBLISHED: 18:11 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 06 February 2020

Campaigners Chris Oxley and John Gardner. Photo: KEVIN LINES

Campaigners Chris Oxley and John Gardner. Photo: KEVIN LINES

Archant

The Save Symondshyde campaign is rejoicing after the latest proposed amendments to Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan includes removing the Symondshyde development.

Symondshyde. Picture: Save Symondshyde screenshotSymondshyde. Picture: Save Symondshyde screenshot

The group has been campaigning for years to prevent any new houses and roads being built in the area - situated between Hatfield and St Albans - to protect the 'outstanding area of Green Belt'.

In an email, John Gardener - chair of the Save Symondshyde campaign - said: "After almost four years of campaigning and following a remarkable turn of events last week, we can announce that Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have agreed to remove the Symondshyde development proposals from the draft Local Plan!

"We are all delighted with the news, and we know you will be too."

READ MORE: Symondshyde campaign gathers momentum

Together, with higher annual windfall assumptions, the total number of new homes proposed for the Local Plan will be 14,011 over 16 years, significantly lower than the 16,000 homes target.

The new lower figure allowed for all proposed development in Symonshyde to be removed from the plan - preventing high harm to the Green Belt was also a deciding factor.

You may also want to watch:

The planning inspector had already scheduled a site-specific hearing to discuss all issues relating to the proposed development of Symondshyde on March 11, but campaigners are now waiting to find out whether the inspector will agree to cancel the hearing.

It is possible the inspector will hold the hearing in order to give all parties, including the landowner or developer, a chance to present their evidence.

Mr Gardener added: "We do need more housing in the district and in Hertfordshire, but we believe that Symondshyde was and remains an entirely unsustainable option, that should be permanently removed from consideration.

"We are not resting on our laurels but we do need to give thanks to everyone who has fought to achieve this outcome.

"Local councillors committed to good decision making and democratic process have helped and supported us throughout.

"With your support we will continue to fight to keep Symondshyde the open, beautiful, windswept and wild place that we all love, available for all local people."

A six-week consultation on all sites will open later this month.

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Save Symondshyde campaigners’ delight as Green Belt site removed from Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan

Campaigners Chris Oxley and John Gardner. Photo: KEVIN LINES

Free mental health course for carers in Herts

Community news

Appeal following aggravated burglary in Brookmans Park

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Broookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

Saracens Women retain Tyrrells Premier 15s spot for next three seasons

Saracens Women have retained their Tyrrells Premier 15s place for another three seasons. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Stevenage GP calls for further action as ‘unprecedented’ demand grows for children’s mental health services in Herts

A leading GP has called for more action on children's mental health. Picture: Archant
Drive 24