Save Gosling campaign group to hold public meeting in Welwyn Garden City

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

The campaign group Save Gosling, who are fighting to keep Gosling sports hall in Welwyn Garden City open, are planning to update the public and vote on next steps at a public meeting tonight.

At the meeting, campaigners will put forward future proposals for keeping the facility either partly or fully open, as well as electing a new committee.

The decisions will be put to a public vote after detailed presentations of the issues.

The future of the sports hall at Gosling has been in jeopardy ever since December, when the Welwyn Hatfield Times broke the news that leisure provider GLL planned to shut it down at the end of March.

Thanks to intense pressure from campaigners and an intervention from MP Grant Shapps, GLL executives agreed to meet to discuss delaying the closure from March to the end of June, with a reduced timetable.

Since then the campaigners have been exploring next steps.

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm in the Collingwood Suite (not the trackside bar as previously announced).