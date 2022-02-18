News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Author pens confidence boosting book for children

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:07 PM February 18, 2022
The Magic Cardigan

Sarah Newcombe has released her first children's book. - Credit: Sarah Newcombe

A Knebworth author has written her first children’s book with hopes of giving youngsters a confidence boost.

Sarah Newcombe has published The Magic Cardigan, a story aimed at one to five-year-olds that follows the adventures of a little girl named Sofia.

Sofia’s grandma knits her a cardigan using magic wool, and suddenly finds she is able to do things that she couldn’t before, but is it really magic at all?

Mum-of-two Sarah revealed her daughter inspired the book, saying: “The inspiration was a cardigan that my great aunt knitted for my three-year-old daughter.

“My daughter loved the flower-shaped buttons and became really attached to the cardigan, she wanted to take it everywhere with her, even into bed. It was as if she felt it had some magical powers.

“I’d love for children to feel that they can do anything they set their mind to and that’s the message I wanted this book to deliver. It’s all about believing in your own abilities and helping those you care about.”

Knebworth News

Don't Miss

Hunters Bridge car park in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts Live News

Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Google Earth image of Great North Road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heading towards Potters Bar

Herts Live News

Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

Dan Mountney

person
Herts police

Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Dan Mountney

person