Author pens confidence boosting book for children

A Knebworth author has written her first children’s book with hopes of giving youngsters a confidence boost.

Sarah Newcombe has published The Magic Cardigan, a story aimed at one to five-year-olds that follows the adventures of a little girl named Sofia.

Sofia’s grandma knits her a cardigan using magic wool, and suddenly finds she is able to do things that she couldn’t before, but is it really magic at all?

Mum-of-two Sarah revealed her daughter inspired the book, saying: “The inspiration was a cardigan that my great aunt knitted for my three-year-old daughter.

“My daughter loved the flower-shaped buttons and became really attached to the cardigan, she wanted to take it everywhere with her, even into bed. It was as if she felt it had some magical powers.

“I’d love for children to feel that they can do anything they set their mind to and that’s the message I wanted this book to deliver. It’s all about believing in your own abilities and helping those you care about.”