'Santa's still coming to town, thanks to Pfizer he's immune' – Christmas COVID-19 song released

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:00 PM December 21, 2020   
Screenshot from Matthew Blakemore - Virtual Christmas (feat. Beccy Lane)

Credit: Matthew Blakemore/ YouTube

Following the Tier 4 announcement over the weekend, a Hatfield resident has released a song to warm the cockles of our hearts in the run-up to this very different Christmas. 

Matthew Blackmore said: "I heard so much doom and gloom from the media about Christmas being cancelled.

"For sure, Christmas will not be the same this year, but I believe we can all still have one to remember. 

"I have written a song with this premise called 'Virtual Christmas'.

"I've had the support of Beccy Lane, an actress who has had her Christmas show cancelled after weeks of rehearsals due to Tier 4 restrictions, Ori Schlez, a fantastic composer, and Manuel Trabucco, the hottest according to my girlfriend and talented Sax man in Italy."

The song contains the lyrics 'Santa's still coming to town, thanks to Pfizer he's immune' and 'pray that BT and Virgin keep the Internet working'. 


Hatfield News

