Santa Fun Run brings festive joy to Welwyn Garden City

Gallery

A round of Santa-plause for the runners, please. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

Santa visited Welwyn Garden City early this year as more than 60 Father Christmases clad in red outfits were spotted jogging and walking around Stanborough Lake North to raise money for Hatfield Rotary Club.

Their most senior entrant Judith Gill, 93, holding an “I did the Santa Run” mug. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

The Santa fun run, which took place on December 12, was the Rotary Club's first in-person fundraising event since the start of the pandemic. The 1km-race raised £1,000 for local charities.

Rebels without a Clause. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

The Rotary Club of Hatfield was formed in 1946 under the auspices of the St Albans Club. As part of their service to the community, they organise fundraising events to benefit local, national and international charitable activities, raising over £20,000 each year.

Santa's little helpers. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

Over recent years, Hatfield Rotary has supported local food banks, Trussell and Manna, Herts Young Homeless, Resolve Night-shelter and the associated Sparks Café to provide a local meeting-place for Hatfield, Friendship House, Citizens Advice Welwyn Hatfield, Isabel Hospice among others.