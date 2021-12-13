News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Gallery

Santa Fun Run brings festive joy to Welwyn Garden City

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 11:38 AM December 13, 2021
Runners and their dogs dressed in red Father Christmas outfits, walking around Stanborough Lake for charity.

A round of Santa-plause for the runners, please. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

Santa visited Welwyn Garden City early this year as more than 60 Father Christmases clad in red outfits were spotted jogging and walking around Stanborough Lake North to raise money for Hatfield Rotary Club.

Their most senior entrant Judith Gill, 93, holding an “I did the Santa Run” mug.

Their most senior entrant Judith Gill, 93, holding an “I did the Santa Run” mug. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

The Santa fun run, which took place on December 12, was the Rotary Club's first in-person fundraising event since the start of the pandemic. The 1km-race raised £1,000 for local charities.

Happy Santas post-run.

Rebels without a Clause. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

The Rotary Club of Hatfield was formed in 1946 under the auspices of the St Albans Club. As part of their service to the community, they organise fundraising events to benefit local, national and international charitable activities, raising over £20,000 each year.

Organisers of Hatfield Rotary Club standing with luminous yellow signs that say 'Santa Run'

Santa's little helpers. - Credit: Rotary Club of Hatfield

Over recent years, Hatfield Rotary has supported local food banks, Trussell and Manna, Herts Young Homeless, Resolve Night-shelter and the associated Sparks Café to provide a local meeting-place for Hatfield, Friendship House, Citizens Advice Welwyn Hatfield, Isabel Hospice among others.

Christmas
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watchlytes Primary School in Welwyn Garden City.

Education News

Primary school drops to 'inadequate' Ofsted rating five years after...

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Children and headteacher drinking hot chocolate at table in secondary school, Hatfield

'Best headteacher' leaves Hatfield school

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Oakman Group

Hatfield to get new pub following £9 million investment

Dan Mountney

person
A Hatfield man has been charged with murder at Luton Crown Court.

Hatfield man faces murder charge

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon