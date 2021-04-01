Hatfield councillor quits role as PM’s ethnic minority adviser

Published: 12:36 PM April 1, 2021

Hatfield councillor Samuel Kasumu is set to leave his role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ethnic minorities advisor.

Cllr Kasumu will stand down next month, having previously handed in his resignation in February before retracting it.

According to the BBC, Downing Street sources have denied that his departure is linked to the findings of a government-commissioned report on race.

Published last Wednesday, The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities – set up last year after Black Lives Matter protests – claimed the UK ‘no longer’ had a system rigged against minorities, leading to criticism from campaigners and the Labour party.

Cllr Kasumu told Government officials that he had made the decision to quit last week, and both he and Downing Street are yet to comment on his exit.

You may also want to watch:

In his February resignation, Cllr Kasumu said he wanted to continue work he had been doing fighting misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines, but he went on to retract his letter following talks with vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

In the letter, he accused the Conservative party of pursuing ‘politics steeped in division’ and that their success in attracting ethnic minority voters had been ‘eroded’ after the 2015 general election.

He also suggested that equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch may have breached ministerial code when she publicly criticised a journalist for asking why she had not appeared in a social media video featuring black MPs encouraging take-up of vaccines.

“I believe the ministerial code was breached. However, more concerning than the act, was the lack of response internally,” he wrote.

“It was not OK or justifiable, but somehow nothing was said. I waited, and waited, for something from the senior leadership team to even point to an expected standard, but it did not materialise.”

Cllr Kasumu was elected as Hatfield Villages ward councillor in May 2018 and has worked for the Government since 2019.