'Another Jo Cox' - Hatfield councillor predicted MP attack months before David Amess death

Published: 1:20 PM October 19, 2021

Samuel Kasumu believed 'another Jo Cox' would happen before MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death last week. - Credit: Facebook

A Hatfield councillor predicted there would be another fatal attack on an MP just months before the death of Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday.

Hatfield Villages councillor Samuel Kasumu warned a repeat of the brutal murder of MP Jo Cox in 2016 would take place if the government continued to exploit divisions in society.

Mr Kasumu was speaking to The Guardian back in June following his decision to quit as Boris Johnson’s special advisor for civil society and communities, accusing the Conservatives of pursuing "politics steeped in division".

Labour MP Jo Cox died after being shot and stabbed in the street outside her constituency advice surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire in 2016. - Credit: PA

“There are some people in the government who feel like the right way to win is to pick a fight on the culture war and to exploit division,” he said.

“I worry about that. It seems like people have very short memories and they’ve already forgotten Jo Cox.

“If I was going to go to William Hill today and place a bet on what the most likely option is, I’d probably say a Jo Cox, a Stephen Lawrence, a Windrush scandal is where we’re headed if you don’t find a way to overcome this cultural moment.

“I feel like the government must be the ones to try to help drive that change.

“The vast majority in government recognise that barriers exist for certain groups and we’re not a post-racial society.

“The battle is: to what extent do you accept the nuance and to what extent do you want to wage war? And I think the majority of people want to just find a way forward for us to become a lot more cohesive than we already are. A few people may have different opinions.”

Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died on Friday. - Credit: PA

Southend West MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea's Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, with counter terrorism police leading the investigation .

The Welwyn Hatfield Times contact Mr Kasumu for comment, but has yet to receive a response.