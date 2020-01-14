Advanced search

Have a cuppa at Hatfield Station on blue Monday

PUBLISHED: 17:29 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 14 January 2020

Samaritans' Brew Monday events will be kicking off on Monday, January 20. Picture: Samaritans

Karen Hatch Photography

Herts and Essex (Ware) Samaritans will be at Hatfield Train Station on Blue Monday, the most difficult day of the year.

In an effort to cheer people up, the suicide prevention group will be on hand for its Brew not Blue Monday on Monday, January 20.

Branch director Jenny Richardson said: "During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others over a cuppa can help weather the ups and downs of life.

"Anyone can hold a Brew Monday event at work, at home, wherever and whenever you like - all you need is a kettle and some mugs, and this could make a huge difference in someone's life."

Ian Stevens, Network Rail's suicide prevention program manager, said: "Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the fantastic work they do in helping people up and down the country.

"Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them."

The Samaritans will be at the station from 7am to 3pm, chatting to commuters and handing out free PG Tips tea bags so they can enjoy a brew with someone and share the warmth.

