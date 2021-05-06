Samaritans launch listening tips to help with stress and anxiety as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Published: 3:51 PM May 6, 2021

Samaritans are urging people to look out for others in the coming weeks. - Credit: Samaritans

Samaritans in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are urging families and employers to look out for new signs of stress and anxiety among relatives and staff as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Through Mental Health Awareness Week – which runs from May 10 to 16 – the charity’s volunteers are preparing for callers anxious about life starting to return to normal.

Samaritans branch director Susannah Fenton said: “For many, the easing of lockdown will undoubtedly bring longed-for opportunities.

“But others may find it brings changes they find challenging after living in lockdown for so long. We might have to find new coping strategies just as we did last year.

Samaritans branch director Susannah Fenton - Credit: Samaritans

“Picking up social lives, going to the office or just out anywhere, and being outside our bubbles could all be hard to adjust to for some.

You may also want to watch:

“Things like economic uncertainty, bereavement, health concerns and loneliness will still be here after June 21.

“Simple mental health tips like having routines, eating well, getting exercise and fresh air will help just as much now as they did last spring.”

The Office for National Statistics reported earlier this month that the number of people suffering with depression has doubled in the last year, with rates increasing most among younger adults.

The Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar branch will be offering listening tips and a new self-help app to people who get in touch, as well as their 24/7 phone and email service.

They hope SHUSH listening tips will assist families and employers concerned about anyone during or after this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week to start conversations with them.

The tips are as follows:

Show you care. Focus on the other person, make eye contact, and put away your phone.

Have patience. It may take time and several attempts before a person is ready to open up.

Use open questions. Ones that need more than a yes/no answer, and follow up with questions like 'Tell me more'.

Say it back. Check you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution.

Have courage. Don’t be put off by a negative response and, most importantly, don’t feel you have to fill a silence.

To download the self-help app, visit selfhelp.samaritans.org.

You can support Samaritans by texting SHUSH to 70085 to donate £3. Messages cost £3 plus your standard network rate.