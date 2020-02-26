Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

PUBLISHED: 14:40 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 26 February 2020

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Archant

Following the death of Caroline Flack, a Welwyn Garden City salon has decided to ban gossip magazines and instead promote healthy lifestyles.

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon. Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Robyn Rose, owner of Changes Beauty Salon, explained that the loss of her sister - who took her own life at the age of 23 - has made her feel that "the whole situation is quite sick".

The mother of two said Ms Flack being "torn to shreds" due to an upcoming court case for assault still visible on the front cover of weeks old magazines, in the salon, made her increasingly uncomfortable.

She told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "It made me feel really good throwing them in the bin. Caroline's face was still splashed on the majority of them.

"If you have a look at them, it's just gossip.

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon. Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

"It's negative and not nice, and not what I want to promote."

Robyn said her sister, Sophie Marrache - who always said "the world was a really negative place" - would not have wanted it either.

You may also want to watch:

She added that Sophie, who died at her family's home in Brookmans Park, on June 7 in 2009, had "unfortunately" never met Robyn's children, who are now six and nine.

The magazines at Changes have been replaced with cookery books, empowering magazines, books and toys for children.

"Not one customer has moaned and no one has questioned it," she said.

The salon, which she took over recently, also tries to help its clients that range from one to 100.

"We're often the ones who hear about marriage breakdowns and personal issues first," she said.

"Talking to all the clients and helping them makes me feel good."

Hertsmere MP and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has been called on to enact Caroline's Law, which would make "knowingly and relentlessly" bullying a person in publications to the point that they take their own life, a crime.

The petition has garnered over 800,000 signatures here.

- Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

Most Read

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied.

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Local plan consultation could be ‘last chance to influence’ for residents

The council removed Symondshyde from the local plan, but only the planning inspector has the authority to remove sites from the plan. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied.

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Local plan consultation could be ‘last chance to influence’ for residents

The council removed Symondshyde from the local plan, but only the planning inspector has the authority to remove sites from the plan. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

The Used cancel Slam Dunk Festival appearance in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 and Hatfield on Sunday, May 24.

Applications invited for Herts police stop and search scrutiny panel

Earlier this month, Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd backed a

Wolves hoping a blackout can reverse fortunes after disappointing road loss at Caledonia Pride

Oaklands Wolves are hoping the return of their blackout night is as popular as last season which was watched by a record crowd. Picture: OAKLANDSBALL TWITTER

Datchworth falter at Hackney after strong start on the Marshes

Nick Moore got Datchworth's first points in the defeat at Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24