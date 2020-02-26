Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon. Archant

Following the death of Caroline Flack, a Welwyn Garden City salon has decided to ban gossip magazines and instead promote healthy lifestyles.

Robyn Rose, owner of Changes Beauty Salon, explained that the loss of her sister - who took her own life at the age of 23 - has made her feel that "the whole situation is quite sick".

The mother of two said Ms Flack being "torn to shreds" due to an upcoming court case for assault still visible on the front cover of weeks old magazines, in the salon, made her increasingly uncomfortable.

She told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "It made me feel really good throwing them in the bin. Caroline's face was still splashed on the majority of them.

"If you have a look at them, it's just gossip.

"It's negative and not nice, and not what I want to promote."

Robyn said her sister, Sophie Marrache - who always said "the world was a really negative place" - would not have wanted it either.

She added that Sophie, who died at her family's home in Brookmans Park, on June 7 in 2009, had "unfortunately" never met Robyn's children, who are now six and nine.

The magazines at Changes have been replaced with cookery books, empowering magazines, books and toys for children.

"Not one customer has moaned and no one has questioned it," she said.

The salon, which she took over recently, also tries to help its clients that range from one to 100.

"We're often the ones who hear about marriage breakdowns and personal issues first," she said.

"Talking to all the clients and helping them makes me feel good."

Hertsmere MP and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has been called on to enact Caroline's Law, which would make "knowingly and relentlessly" bullying a person in publications to the point that they take their own life, a crime.

The petition has garnered over 800,000 signatures here.

- Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.