Sally Burton appointed as new Hertfordshire High Sheriff

Former Hertfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Sally Burton has been appointed as the county’s new High Sheriff.

Mrs Burton was appointed at a declaration ceremony held at St Catherine’s Church, Sacombe, on Saturday, replacing Lionel Wallace who stepped down from the role after a year in office.

“It is a great honour to have been appointed High Sheriff of Hertfordshire and to be Her Majesty’s representative in the county,” she said.

“Having the opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives, to listen to them, to reassure and support them, even to inspire them, is a role I will take extremely seriously.

“Hertfordshire is a great county and I will do my best to make lives better where I can.”

Mrs Burton studied law at Bristol University and qualified as a solicitor in 1981, moving to Hertfordshire after a short spell in London.

During her time in the county, she has chaired the Fighting Breast Cancer Committee for nearly 30 years, raising over half a million pounds for breast cancer research and care, as well as acting as Deputy Lieutenant.

In her new role she will perform ceremonial duties as well as attending charitable and community functions.

High Sheriffs are also responsible for supporting visits by members of the Royal Family and High Court judges. They also encourage engagement with crime prevention agencies, the emergency services and the voluntary sector.

“During this year I hope to work in two areas,” she said as she outlined her priorities for the year.

“First, I will continue the traditional responsibility of the High Sheriff in supporting the judiciary, the police, emergency services and all other agencies involved in crime prevention and the administration of justice.

“Secondly, it will be my privilege to recognise, promote and thank those who work in the charitable and voluntary organisations across Hertfordshire.

“As I carry out these two parts to the role, I hope to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the vulnerable during the pandemic, especially those affected by problems caused by addiction to drugs and alcohol.”