Charity will-making scheme launched in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 October 2020

Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid. Picture: Supplied by Will Aid

Archant

Solicitors in Hatfield are urging people to take advantage of a charity will-writing scheme after demand soars in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Will Aid initiative helps people prepare this important piece of paperwork with a professional during the month of November in exchange for a voluntary donation of £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid – who relied on the philanthropy of firms like Salisbury Law – said: “These generous solicitors are helping the vital work of nine of the UK’s most highly regarded charities – ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trocaire.”

Last year Will Aid raised almost £900,000 for the vital work of its charity partners.

To book your appointment and for more information visit willaid.org.uk.

