Sainsbury’s to match up to £4 million worth of food bank donations

Sainsbury's food boxes in Potters Bar. Picture: Sainsbury's Archant

As destitution rates rise in the UK, Sainsbury’s stores in Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City are supporting its local foodbanks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The food banks will be helped by customers, who donate food and money in store for local partners and money and Nectar points online for national partners in a bid to help make Christmas a special time for everyone.

Every single donation made will be matched by the supermarket, penny for penny up to the value of £4 million – with the aim of raising a total of over £8 million across its stores.

Store manager, Lee Barden said: “We’re really excited to be helping a local cause so close to our hearts – it’s a great way for our colleagues to come together and support the community in the run up to Christmas.

“In a year that has been hard for many, we are committed to doing everything we can to help feed the nation and brighten a million Christmases.”

You may also want to watch:

Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury’s, said: “This year has presented unexpected challenges for many of our colleagues and customers and we are committed to doing everything we can to help feed the nation and make sure that no family goes hungry over the festive season.

“We are proud to work with our food donation partners all year round to provide vital support to the communities we serve, but they need our help now more than ever.

“We invite our customers and colleagues to give what they can and we will match all donations, doubling the value of every customer contribution. We are donating £5 million to support thousands of good causes, providing millions of meals as we aim to brighten a million Christmases.”

Help Brighten a Million Christmases is one of the ways Sainsbury’s is helping and the supermarket has also partnered with charity FareShare.

Since it cofounded the organisation in 1994, the pair have helped provide more than 12 million meals

Graeme Robbie, FareShare manager, added: “This commitment from Sainsbury’s to support local charities and their communities comes as such good news in the run up to Christmas. Knowing that this additional support is on its way really will brighten up Christmases and will help charities and community groups to plan their support in advance”.

For more see https://fareshare.org.uk/donate/.