Advanced search

Man, 77, has shopping bag stolen in Potters Bar Sainsbury’s

PUBLISHED: 09:57 22 October 2020

More photos have been released after a theft in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

More photos have been released after a theft in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Archant

CCTV images have been released after a man’s shopping bag was stolen in Sainsbury’s car park in Potters Bar.

At around 10.10am on Tuesday, September 22 an envelope containing cash was stolen from a 77-year-old’s shopping bag, as he walked through Sainsbury’s car park in Darkes Lane.

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured, as they may have information which could assist their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Chris Ramdeen said: “I fully appreciate their faces are obscured, but I am hoping someone may recognise them, or may have further information which could assist us. If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email chris.ramdeen@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/76158/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Shop Local: Why we’re supporting independent businesses in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar in the build up to Christmas

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas.

Heritage centre on the cards celebrating Hertsmere’s film and television links

An artist's impression of the two new soundstages which will be built on the former Big Brother house at Elstree Studios, following a successful bid from the government's Getting Building Fund. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council / Elstree Studios

Man, 77, has shopping bag stolen in Potters Bar Sainsbury’s

More photos have been released after a theft in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Find Hidden Stories at Mill Green as part of Black History Month

Pupils at Holwell Primary School in Welwyn Garden City helped launch the project. Picture: WHBC

Calling young Herts artists! Enter Amy’s Artbox competition for chance to win

Artist Amy Pettingill with one of her landscapes