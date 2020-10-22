Man, 77, has shopping bag stolen in Potters Bar Sainsbury’s

More photos have been released after a theft in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police Archant

CCTV images have been released after a man’s shopping bag was stolen in Sainsbury’s car park in Potters Bar.

At around 10.10am on Tuesday, September 22 an envelope containing cash was stolen from a 77-year-old’s shopping bag, as he walked through Sainsbury’s car park in Darkes Lane.

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured, as they may have information which could assist their enquiries.

PCSO Chris Ramdeen said: “I fully appreciate their faces are obscured, but I am hoping someone may recognise them, or may have further information which could assist us. If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email chris.ramdeen@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/76158/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.