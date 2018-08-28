Advanced search

Toxic palm tree stolen from Hatfield drive over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:31 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:24 28 December 2018

A sago palm was stolen from a Hatfield home over Christmas. Picture shows different type of palm that was not stolen.

A sago palm was stolen from a Hatfield home over Christmas. Picture shows different type of palm that was not stolen. Picture: supplied

supplied

A Hatfield woman was shocked to wake up on Christmas morning to see that her exotic tree had disappeared from her front drive - and it could be a danger to animals.

Some time overnight between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, thieves made off with one of Mrs Suzy Jane Roberts-Perry’s two exotic palms.

The sago palm and stand, which cost her around £300 in total, are very heavy and she estimates that at least two people and a van would be needed to shift it.

“My husband did hear noises, but he didn’t think anything of it,” she said, reasoning that on Christmas Eve people are often out and about on their celebrations.

But the thieves had anything but Christmas spirit.

As the beautiful plant is unusual in this country, she’s hoping people will see it for sale and notify police.

“I love my palm trees,” she said. “You just think, how could people steal stuff, especially if they’ve given it to someone as a Christmas present?

“I just don’t understand this society.”

But that’s not all she’s worried about.

Animal lover Suzy, who has four dogs and four cats, is aware that the sago palm is potentially toxic to animals.

Dogs sometimes chew on leaves, and sago palm leaves can cause severe liver damage, potentially killing them.

This is why she didn’t plant it in the back garden, so that her dogs wouldn’t reach the leaves when they go out to play there.

“If someone’s taken it and they don’t realise it, then that could kill animals.

“I’d like my plant back, but I’m more worried about the animals too.

“You can replace a plant, but you can’t replace an animal.”

The plant pictured is Suzy’s other palm tree, which is not a sago palm. She’s hoping that people will spot her stolen palm for sale or around the neighbourhood, and will report it to police.

She is offering a £50 reward for the plant’s safe return.

If you have any information that could help police enquiries, call the 101 non emergency line quoting crime reference number 41/694/09/18.

