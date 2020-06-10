Hertfordshire County Council support shops reopening with safety measures

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson Archant

Councils across Hertfordshire are helping residents to support local businesses in a safe way when non-essential shops reopen on Monday, June 15.

Welwyn High Street has new measures to allow people to socially distance. Picture: Colin Johnson Welwyn High Street has new measures to allow people to socially distance. Picture: Colin Johnson

Throughout the last few weeks, Hertfordshire County Council have been working to put in place measures such as closing roads off to traffic, removing parking allocation or narrowing roads.

These provide more space for pedestrians and make sure safe social distancing is possible and residents can move around their towns in a way that meets guidance from Central Government.

These Public Health-led changes, which have been made at 14 sites in 12 towns across the Hertfordshire, are designed to support residents, businesses and families in remaining safe.

Hertfordshire County Council has also identified nine other locations, including Welwyn Garden City, where measures to support social distancing may be needed, and these will be monitored closely when non-essential shops open next week and pubs and restaurants over the next month.

To help people understand the changes, HCC has created a range of new signage to encourage everyone to look after themselves and others as they return to town centres and other key shopping locations.

The council has helped to create a toolkit of guidance for shops to make their premises as safe as they possibly can, including a ‘Five Steps to Working Safely’ strategy.

It’s also have been working closely with businesses on the best way to implement these measures, which include stepping up cleaning and hygiene procedures and the best ways to encourage people to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Tony Kingsbury, said: “As the government begins to lift lockdown measures and businesses reopen we want to encourage residents to shop local and support our town centres. Following the measures put in place and keeping to the social distancing guidelines will ensure it is safe for everyone to do so.

“I am incredibly proud of the way the Welwyn Hatfield residents and businesses have responded during the coronavirus pandemic, often finding innovative ways to support each other.

“It is vital that we carry on looking out for each other as restrictions ease, so I’d like to thank everyone for their continued patience and cooperation.”