Gallery
Over-60s find out how to stay safe at free event in Potters Bar
- Credit: HBC
The safety of older people in Potters Bar was at the top of an agenda for a free drop-in session which took place in the town.
Over 30 people attended the safety, help and advice seminar at The Wyllyotts Theatre, which was attended by representatives from Hertsmere Borough Council, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue, Hertfordshire Police, Trading Standards, MIND, the Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK.
Speakers visited residents at their table and stalls were set up for people to visit to discuss issues in more detail. Participants also received free refreshments and a hot lunch.
Cllr Pervez Choudhury, portfolio holder for community safety at HBC, said: “I am delighted so many local people attended the event, which was set up to help our older community feel safer.
"At the event, local residents were able to find out about the support, advice and help available within the local community, as well as receive advice on safety inside and outside the home, scams and how to avoid them; and health and wellbeing advice to help live healthier, independent lives.
“I'd like to thank all the residents who attended as well as the local organisations who helped to make this event such a success. Special thanks also goes to Herts Independent Living Service for providing a delicious and healthy hot meal to all the participants.
"We know that loneliness has been a serious issue for many people during the pandemic, so it was great to see people together talking and laughing."
Most Read
- 1 Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park
- 2 'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by mistake
- 3 The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire
- 4 Welwyn Garden City protection protest gaining momentum, say organisers
- 5 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
- 6 Motorbike escort to celebrate the life of WGC stalwart Ted
- 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 8 Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads
- 9 Over 800 arrests as Just Stop Oil protests continue in Hertfordshire
- 10 Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital
Local residents who attended said the event was 'so well planned and managed, and it was a real pleasure to be there'. Another said the event was 'helpful and enjoyable' whilst another attendee said they 'met some lovely people and learned so much from the many representatives there'.
To find out more about community safety in Hertsmere visit: www.hertsmere.gov.uk/communitysafety