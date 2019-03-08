Advanced search

Police and fire officers visit Potters Bar homes to give safety advice

PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 11 April 2019

Police and fire officers visited 69 households in Laurel Avenue, Potters Bar in the latest Safer Streets initiative. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police and fire officers visited 69 households in Potters Bar at the latest Safer Streets initiative yesterday.

During the visits in Laurel Avenue, 12 home fire safety referrals and 12 crime prevention referrals were made and 10 people signed up to receive emails about crime in their area by joining Neighbourhood Watch.

The officers were also joined by a Trading Standards volunteer.

The Safer Streets scheme aims to make areas even safer by offering residents free security checks, crime prevention advice, fire risk assessments, installation of smoke alarms and advice on healthy living and giving up smoking.

PCSO Cheryll Lavell said: “It was a really good opportunity to meet residents and give out crime prevention advice and encourage residents to join Neighbourhood Watch.

“Most people were pleased to see us and we hope they will take on board the advice.”

Residents who sign up to Neighbourhood Watch will receive emails about crime, missing people and other relevant information in their local area. Simply sign up to the Online Watch Link (OWL) or speak to your local PCSO.

Hertsmere Borough Council community safety manager Valerie Kane said: “Through the Safer Streets initiative, local residents get the opportunity to find out more about what services are available to them in their area and also receive some really practical advice on home and personal safety and security.

“This latest visit was a success and was really well received by residents in the street who were able to find out more about the good work carried out by the different agencies represented during the visit, as well as having the chance to report any issues they were having.”

