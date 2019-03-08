Burglars make off on moped with safe containing over £1K cash

A safe has been stolen from Timpson inside Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police have issued an appeal after two men stole a safe from Timpson at Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City.

Shortly after 10pm on Sunday, March 3, burglars smashed the door to Timpsons and stole a large silver safe containing two watches and over £1,000 in cash.

They then escaped on a moped.

The safe was later found prised open on the Cole Green Way old railway line, approximately halfway between Cole Green Lane and the A414.

One of the offenders is described as white and was wearing grey joggers, a black jacket and a black helmet with an open visor.

The other male was also wearing a helmet.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact PC Stephen Carter on 101 or through email at stephen.carter@herts.pnn.police.uk

PC Carter said: “The offenders would have been travelling on the moped holding the safe so this would have been very noticeable.

“Did you see them?

“If you did, or if you saw suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital in us tracing the offenders.

“If you can help, please call 101 or email quoting crime reference 41/20467/19.”

You can also report information online.