New Thai restaurant opens in Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 16:40 31 October 2020
Archant
A Thai restaurant which opened a few weeks ago in Potters Bar hopes it can get more business.
The Saengtong Thai on High Street – which was previously another restaurant – has reopened under new management.
Supanat Tangtrakoon, manager at Saengtong Thai, said: “Old customers have returned and are happy there is a restaurant here.”
You may also want to watch:
However he does worry that this is not the best time to open a new restaurant and feels the new Tier 1, 2 and 3 levels have made him “quite scared” for the future.
“I hope people will know more and more about us, even for next year. We are spreading the word that we’re open.”
Supanat, who has gone home nearly every year for the last 10 years, hopes to return to Thailand again when the coronavirus pandemic is over.
The Thai restaurant cooks everything fresh and it is possible to take food away. Please see Saengtong Thai’s Facebook page for more.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.