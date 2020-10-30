Advanced search

New Thai restaurant opens in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:40 31 October 2020

New Thai restaurant in Potters Bar. Picture; Charlotte McLaughlin

New Thai restaurant in Potters Bar. Picture; Charlotte McLaughlin

A Thai restaurant which opened a few weeks ago in Potters Bar hopes it can get more business.

The Saengtong Thai on High Street – which was previously another restaurant – has reopened under new management.

Supanat Tangtrakoon, manager at Saengtong Thai, said: “Old customers have returned and are happy there is a restaurant here.”

However he does worry that this is not the best time to open a new restaurant and feels the new Tier 1, 2 and 3 levels have made him “quite scared” for the future.

“I hope people will know more and more about us, even for next year. We are spreading the word that we’re open.”

Supanat, who has gone home nearly every year for the last 10 years, hopes to return to Thailand again when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The Thai restaurant cooks everything fresh and it is possible to take food away. Please see Saengtong Thai’s Facebook page for more.

