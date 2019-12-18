Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Following the sentencing of 27-year-old Ryan Gamble, of Heronswood road, for a child sex offence yesterday Herts Police have given a statement.

Herts Police Investigator Laura Harrison said: "I would like to pay tribute to the seven-year-old victim in this case for being so brave.

"We are also very grateful to her family for their support of the criminal justice process.

"This little girl was put through a horrifying ordeal and knew Mr Gamble had done wrong to her.

"She was able to tell her family immediately which led to a quick arrest and a thorough investigation.

"We welcome the prison sentence that Gamble deserves.

"Gamble is also now subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years and registered as a sex offender."

She added: "We take all reports of abuse seriously - we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and protect people from such criminals, and we will always support the victim throughout the investigative process.

"If you have been victim of any kind of sexual offence please do not be afraid to report it.

"We will always investigate thoroughly and support you and your family throughout".

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.