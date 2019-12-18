Advanced search

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 December 2019

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Following the sentencing of 27-year-old Ryan Gamble, of Heronswood road, for a child sex offence yesterday Herts Police have given a statement.

Herts Police Investigator Laura Harrison said: "I would like to pay tribute to the seven-year-old victim in this case for being so brave.

"We are also very grateful to her family for their support of the criminal justice process.

"This little girl was put through a horrifying ordeal and knew Mr Gamble had done wrong to her.

"She was able to tell her family immediately which led to a quick arrest and a thorough investigation.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

"We welcome the prison sentence that Gamble deserves.

"Gamble is also now subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years and registered as a sex offender."

She added: "We take all reports of abuse seriously - we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and protect people from such criminals, and we will always support the victim throughout the investigative process.

"If you have been victim of any kind of sexual offence please do not be afraid to report it.

"We will always investigate thoroughly and support you and your family throughout".

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Henry Moore sculpture comes to Welwyn Garden City for town’s centenary celebrations

Peter Waine, chairman of Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation addresses the crowd. Picture: Malcolm Day

Replace trees removed from Herts highways, county councillor pleads

The motion called for trees taken from the side of the road to be replaced. Picture: Pixabay.

CCTV appeal following robberies in Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists