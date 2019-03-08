Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WELWYN HATFILED BOROUGH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS FOR: - Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 09:42 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 19 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Has applied to the licencing authority for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: - Application for a Premises Licence; Postal address of premises: 11-13 the Arcade, Hatfield Town Centre, Hatfield ALI 0 OJY

To sell alcohol from; 1 pm - 10:30pm; Monday to Sunday. Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licencing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

WELWYN HATFILED BOROUGH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS FOR: - Premises Licence

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Dated 19th of June 2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the end date 19th of July 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Notice is given that I Ryan Darby

Has applied to the licencing authority for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: - Application for a Premises Licence; Postal address of premises: 11-13 the Arcade, Hatfield Town Centre, Hatfield ALI 0 OJY

To sell alcohol from; 1 pm - 10:30pm; Monday to Sunday. Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licencing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours' notice, or at the Council's website -www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application of which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Neighbour shares CCTV footage as police investigate Hatfield cat theft

CCTV footage caught a man in Hatfield picking up and walking off with a cat

WELWYN HATFILED BOROUGH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS FOR: - Premises Licence

Public Notice

CCTV appeal after theft of wallet in Hatfield

Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to after a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Road Policing Unit targeting drivers under the influence in summer campaign

The Road Policing Unit will be targeting those driving under the influence this summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists