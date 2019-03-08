WELWYN HATFILED BOROUGH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS FOR: - Premises Licence

Has applied to the licencing authority for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: - Application for a Premises Licence; Postal address of premises: 11-13 the Arcade, Hatfield Town Centre, Hatfield ALI 0 OJY To sell alcohol from; 1 pm - 10:30pm; Monday to Sunday. Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licencing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Dated 19th of June 2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the end date 19th of July 2019.

Notice is given that I Ryan Darby

The application can be viewed at the above offices during hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours' notice, or at the Council's website -www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application of which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.