Grant awarded to Brookmans Park vet college of over £1 million

PUBLISHED: 11:45 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 08 July 2020

Images of what the new ‘One Health’ research and teaching facilities at the Royal Veterinary College could look like. Picture: RVC

A Brookmans Park veterinary college has been awarded a grant of over £1 million.

The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) will be supported in building state-of-the-art ‘One Health’ research and teaching facilities with a £1.25 million grant from The Wolfson Foundation.

This supports the RVC’s ongoing fundraising efforts for its major £45 million development at the Hawkshead campus to bring unique benefits to people, animals, societies and environments on a global scale.

A One Health approach is a perspective of health that recognises the interconnection between people, animals, plants and the shared environment. The RVC, who claims it is a pioneer in this field, is forging important partnerships with leaders in human medicine and social sciences to address some of the most important global challenges affecting the poorest communities around the world.

The three-story development, which is already underway, is designed to inspire and promote collaboration between scientists, clinicians and external partners and will equip students with the knowledge and skills required to tackle global challenges, and empower them to become the One Health leaders of the future.

Professor Stuart Reid CBE, principal at the RVC, said: “As a pioneer of the One Health approach, the RVC has forged important partnerships with leaders in human medicine and social sciences. Our research programmes are funded by organisations and initiatives such as the Global Challenges Research Fund, UKRI, EU Government and the Gates Foundation, speak to this vital agenda.

“Never has the concept of One Health been of greater significance and our science addresses some of the most important global challenges that affect the livelihoods of the most disadvantaged communities worldwide.

“We are immensely grateful to The Wolfson Foundation for its support which will allow us to continue making important advances in One Health research and education.”

The RVC has a long-standing relationship with The Wolfson Foundation, whose aim is to improve the civic health of society through education and research. Over many years, this relationship has included an award, in 2011, to create the first teaching and research building at the RVC.

