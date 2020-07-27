Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City runner attempting to run Hertfordshire Way in less than 50 hours for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:08 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 27 July 2020

Adam Jacobs is currently attempting to run the fastest known time fo the Hertfordshire Way. Picture: Supplied

Adam Jacobs is currently attempting to run the fastest known time fo the Hertfordshire Way. Picture: Supplied

A Welwyn Garden City-based runner is looking to set the fastest known time of the Hertfordshire Way for charity this week.

Adam Jacobs, who suffers from Neruofibromatosis, is raising money for Nerve Tumours UK. Picture: SuppliedAdam Jacobs, who suffers from Neruofibromatosis, is raising money for Nerve Tumours UK. Picture: Supplied

Adam Jacobs, 36, is currently attempting to run around 170 miles in less than 50 hours, having started his run in Royston this morning, to help raise money for Nerve Tumours UK.

Nerve Tumours UK is a charity that work with people suffering from Nerufibromatosis (NF), which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to develop in the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Having been diagnosed with NF himself at the age of 12, Adam has had to overcome numerous challenges including surgery to remove a tumour on his spine that was causing him to lose control of his left leg.

Adam said: “I started running in 2015 a few years after my spinal surgery with the initial thought of running a Tough Mudder to raise money for Nerve Tumours UK. After the event I discovered a love of obstacle racing and for the next few years could be found most weekends on course racing and competing up and down the country.

Adam Jacobs and his wife, who will be attempting to set the women’s record of the Hertfordshire Way in August. Picture: SuppliedAdam Jacobs and his wife, who will be attempting to set the women’s record of the Hertfordshire Way in August. Picture: Supplied

“Through this I moved to trail and eventually Ultra Running, wanting to push myself further and see what I am capable of. NF has occasionally caused me issues and I am currently awaiting a MRI on my spine to re-evaluate a fibroma at C3/C4 which may need surgical removal as it is compressing the spinal cord which could lead to further issues with the function of my left leg.”

In order to complete the Hertfordshire Way in less than two days Adam is only planning to sleep for abour an hour during the run.

Royston will be the start and end point of his journey, which will see him run through: Royston, Wallington, Willian, Codicote, St Albans, Markyate, Tring Station, Kings Langley, Shenley, Cuffley, Broxbourne, Hertford, Widford, Bishop’s Stortford and Hare Street.

Adamand his family. Picture: SuppliedAdamand his family. Picture: Supplied

He added: “I would like to achieve under 50 hours but have have different pacing plans depending on how the attempt goes.

I will have a live tracker which people can follow at https://track.trail.live/event/heartsway-fkt.”

Adam’s wife, who will be supporting him throughout the run with supplies, will be attempting to set the women’s record in August.

If you would like to donate to Adam please visit here.

