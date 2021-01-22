Parked car leads to build up of waste, council claims

Published: 11:40 AM January 22, 2021

Waste has been piling up in the collection shed of flats in Welwyn Garden City, according to the borough council, due to a parked car.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is now going to clear the rubbish with their collection service Urbaser after residents complained about the issue at Gaddesden Grove.

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Supplied by Jessica Laycock

A spokesperson for the council said today: "Urbaser is attending this morning to clear the excess waste and then a collection crew will attend and empty the bins.

"The collection crew attended yesterday and reported the bins as inaccessible, due to the excess waste, and Urbaser had planned to get a crew to return to clear it.

"This waste build-up was down to a car being parked in the ‘Keep Clear’ space which stopped the bins from previously being emptied.”

Residents, including Jessica, who provided pictures to the WHT, claim the issue has been ongoing for more than a month.

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Supplied by Jessica Laycock

She said: "This rubbish is from way before Christmas, with many attempts of emails and phone calls to the council.

"They failed to empty and clear this up, we currently have food everywhere with rubbish flying around.

"I myself witnessed the bin men coming seeing it and not even attempting to empty it, just ignoring the fact it’s there. Meanwhile, it’s getting worse as our block of flats has no other choice but to keep adding to it.

"We have a number of children who live in this block of flats, and this being left like this is disgusting."