News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Parked car leads to build up of waste, council claims

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:40 AM January 22, 2021   
Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Supplied by Jessica Laycock

Waste has been piling up in the collection shed of flats in Welwyn Garden City, according to the borough council, due to a parked car. 

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is now going to clear the rubbish with their collection service Urbaser after residents complained about the issue at Gaddesden Grove.

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Supplied by Jessica Laycock

A spokesperson for the council said today: "Urbaser is attending this morning to clear the excess waste and then a collection crew will attend and empty the bins.

"The collection crew attended yesterday and reported the bins as inaccessible, due to the excess waste, and Urbaser had planned to get a crew to return to clear it.

"This waste build-up was down to a car being parked in the ‘Keep Clear’ space which stopped the bins from previously being emptied.”

You may also want to watch:

Residents, including Jessica, who provided pictures to the WHT, claim the issue has been ongoing for more than a month.

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City

Rubbish at Gaddesden Grove, Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Supplied by Jessica Laycock

She said: "This rubbish is from way before Christmas, with many attempts of emails and phone calls to the council.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police attend funeral as residents voice concerns about 'social distancing'
  2. 2 COVID-19: Welwyn Hatfield tops Hertfordshire for cases per 100,000
  3. 3 Fine issued to funeral director after ‘clear and blatant breach’ of coronavirus rules
  1. 4 Golf club has dozens of buggy batteries stolen in one day
  2. 5 Herts and West Essex boast highest vaccination figures in East of England
  3. 6  More than 20 arrested following major Welwyn Hatfield county lines drugs operation
  4. 7 Local Plan: Inspector has concerns over why Green Belt sites were removed
  5. 8 Coroner rules Joy Morgan death 'unlawful killing' but finds no cause at inquest
  6. 9 Man sentenced to three years in prison for breaking girlfriend's jaw
  7. 10 Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?

"They failed to empty and clear this up, we currently have food everywhere with rubbish flying around. 

"I myself witnessed the bin men coming seeing it and not even attempting to empty it, just ignoring the fact it’s there. Meanwhile, it’s getting worse as our block of flats has no other choice but to keep adding to it. 

"We have a number of children who live in this block of flats, and this being left like this is disgusting."

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film | Video

When Spielberg and Tom Hanks came to Hatfield for filming

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

Headteacher 'very proud' of 'healthy and balanced' free school meal hampers

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Closing the New QEII at night permanently still to be considered

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Police appeal for public information after puppy found dead on A414

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus