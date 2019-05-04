Can you help 'nervous' Teddy find a loving home after being attacked by dogs?

Can you find Teddy the dog a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge RSPCA Southridge

A “nervous” but “very sweet” Jack Russell Terrier crossbreed who was attacked by other dogs is looking for a loving new home.

This week's RSPCA Southridge weekly Find Me A Home appeal features Teddy the dog, and Burt and Alyssa the cats.

• Teddy is a handsome three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier crossbreed.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre said Teddy “unfortunately finds himself at Southridge after being attacked by other dogs”.

She added: “Teddy can be quite nervous at first and it takes some time for him to trust new people, but once he does, he is very sweet and loving.

“He absolutely loves ball games and his walks.”

He will need an adult-only home where he will be the only pet.

Teddy will benefit from training and socialisation classes to regain confidence around dogs.

The Southridge spokeswoman added: “Teddy requires a patient owner who will allow him time to settle, but once he does, he will make a great pet!”

Can you find a home for Burt the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge Can you find a home for Burt the cat? Picture: RSPCA Southridge

• Burt and Alyssa are a pair of gorgeous two-year-old domestic shorthair cats who came into Southridge from a multi-cat household.

The RSPCA spokeswoman said: “Burt and Alyssa are very sweet, affectionate cats.

“Burt is the more confident of the two and Alyssa is a little timid to start, but is better once she feels comfortable around you.”

Can you find Alyssa the cat a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge Can you find Alyssa the cat a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge

They are looking for a dog free home with calm children of 14 years plus and could live with another cat.

“Burt and Alyssa will need a patient owner who will allow them time to settle into their new environment,” said the RSPCA spokeswoman.

They require outside access to a secure garden for exploring and sunbathing.

The Southridge spokeswoman added: “They are such lovely cats who really deserve to find their forever home.”

• If you are interested in rehoming any of the animals featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm.

Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk

You can also follow Southridge on Facebook at RSPCA Southridge Official.