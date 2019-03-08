Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge Archant

Tiger is an energetic nine-year-old with a particularly sad story, who is in need of a new home.

Tiger is an energetic 9-year-old who needs a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Tiger was first with Southridge Animal Home of the RSPCA as a puppy, after he and his sibling were thrown out of a car window in a plastic bag.

However Tiger was eventually rehomed, living with his owners for seven years but sadly he was returned after his owners brought a new dog into the house.

Tiger didn't get along with the new dog as he is far happier being the only dog in the home. His favourite game is playing with two tennis balls in his mouth and playing football with another ball at the same time.

He is very healthy and he will sit, give his paw, wait and lay down. Southridge will be looking for a specific home for Tiger as he will need a secure garden away from other animals. If you are interested visitrspca.org.uk/local/southridge-animal-centre/aboutus or call: 0300 1234 999.