Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

PUBLISHED: 17:40 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 01 July 2019

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Archant

Tiger is an energetic nine-year-old with a particularly sad story, who is in need of a new home.

Tiger is an energetic 9-year-old who needs a new home. Picture: RSPCA SouthridgeTiger is an energetic 9-year-old who needs a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Tiger was first with Southridge Animal Home of the RSPCA as a puppy, after he and his sibling were thrown out of a car window in a plastic bag.

You may also want to watch:

However Tiger was eventually rehomed, living with his owners for seven years but sadly he was returned after his owners brought a new dog into the house.

Tiger didn't get along with the new dog as he is far happier being the only dog in the home. His favourite game is playing with two tennis balls in his mouth and playing football with another ball at the same time.

He is very healthy and he will sit, give his paw, wait and lay down. Southridge will be looking for a specific home for Tiger as he will need a secure garden away from other animals. If you are interested visitrspca.org.uk/local/southridge-animal-centre/aboutus or call: 0300 1234 999.

Most Read

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Welwyn Garden City woman says she was ‘harassed’ after ordering Domino’s pizza

Domino's in Welwyn Garden City is investigating the claims. Picture: Google Street View

Queensway residents given option to move out after doors fail fire standards

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Most Read

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Welwyn Garden City woman says she was ‘harassed’ after ordering Domino’s pizza

Domino's in Welwyn Garden City is investigating the claims. Picture: Google Street View

Queensway residents given option to move out after doors fail fire standards

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Want to have your say on 70 new flats in Hatfield’s town centre?

Number 1 town centre, which is up for re-development. Picture: WHBC.

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Welwyn Duck Race is a swim away success!

Scouts from the 1st Welwyn Scout Group who sold 1,500 rubber ducks. Picture: Leon Stoner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists