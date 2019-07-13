Appeal to find trio of 'playful' kittens at RSPCA Southridge a new home

RSPCA Southridge is looking for a new home for kittens Daisy, Dandy and Tansy. Picture: RSPCA Southridge RSPCA Southridge

A gorgeous trio of cute kittens are looking for a new home together.

Kitten Dandy is looking for a new home with Daisy and Tansy. Picture: RSPCA Southridge Kitten Dandy is looking for a new home with Daisy and Tansy. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Officials at RSPCA Southridge are looking for a new owner for kittens Dandy, Daisy and Tansy in our regular Find Me a Home appeal.

The trio of domestic shorthair kittens arrived at Southridge through no fault of their own and are now looking for a forever home together.

Dandy is light tabby in colour, Daisy is dark tabby and Tansy is black and white.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane near Potters Bar said: "Although we appreciate taking on three kittens is a lot, they have previously had cat flu, so cannot be rehomed with another cat. Therefore they must be homed with each other.

Can you provide Daisy the kitten with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge Can you provide Daisy the kitten with a new home? Picture: RSPCA Southridge

"They are bright, playful and friendly kittens who enjoy playing with each other and their human companions.

"They are adorable, charming little characters who have such a loving temperament."

The Southridge spokeswoman added: "Due to their young age they are looking for a home with someone at home most of the day to ensure that they do not get themselves into trouble!"

Dandy, Daisy and Tansy could live with children of secondary school age and may be able to live with a calm dog.

Tansy is looking for a new home with kitten friends Daisy and Dandy. Picture: RSPCA Southridge Tansy is looking for a new home with kitten friends Daisy and Dandy. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

They will require outside access to a secure garden for exploring and sunbathing when the weather is nice once they are old enough to be let outside.

"These three adorable kittens have so much love to give and really deserve to find a forever home of their own where they will be adored and showered with cuddles and lots of attention," said the RSPCA spokeswoman.

"These three sweet cats will make a fantastic addition to the family."

● If you are interested in rehoming the pets featured, the RSPCA centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, Potters Bar, is open from 11am to 4.15pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

RSPCA Southridge is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 4.15pm. Alternatively, call 0300 123 0704 or email southridge@rspca.org.uk